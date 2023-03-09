Why RCMP are investigating ‘alleged Chinese police stations’ in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating allegations of two so-called “police stations” in Quebec that are suspected to be operated by Chinese government officials.

The RCMP confirmed by email Thursday morning an open investigation by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the province into the two alleged outposts: one in Montreal and another in Brossard, a suburb on the city’s south shore.

The police force added it’s possible that Chinese Canadians “have been victims of the possible activities conducted by these centres” and that any form of “intimidation, harassment and harmful of diaspora communities or individuals in Canada will not be tolerated.”

“We are carrying out police actions aimed at detecting and disrupting these foreign state-backed criminal activities, which may threaten the safety of persons living in Canada,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The RCMP said it could not comment further on the alleged police stations, citing the ongoing probe.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly addressed the allegations in a scrum early Thursday, saying “we’re making sure the RCMP is following up on this and that our intelligence systems are taking this seriously.”

“This is an issue that concerns us enormously,” he added.

In December 2022, a Spanish civil rights group revealed in a report that there were Chinese police operations around the world, including three in Toronto and at least one in Vancouver.

Safeguard Defenders said there were more than 100 such stations in more than 50 countries. It alleges the stations serve to “persuade” people who Chinese authorities claim are fugitives living overseas to return to China to face charges.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Judd, Christa Dao and The Canadian Press