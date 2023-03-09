SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Why RCMP are investigating ‘alleged Chinese police stations’ in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 11:06 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: MPs gather to talk foreign interference at committee
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating allegations of two so-called “police stations” in Quebec that are suspected to be operated by Chinese government officials.

The RCMP confirmed by email Thursday morning an open investigation by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the province into the two alleged outposts: one in Montreal and another in Brossard, a suburb on the city’s south shore.

The police force added it’s possible that Chinese Canadians “have been victims of the possible activities conducted by these centres” and that any form of “intimidation, harassment and harmful of diaspora communities or individuals in Canada will not be tolerated.”

“We are carrying out police actions aimed at detecting and disrupting these foreign state-backed criminal activities, which may threaten the safety of persons living in Canada,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: At least one Chinese ‘secret police station’ based in Vancouver, civil rights group says

The RCMP said it could not comment further on the alleged police stations, citing the ongoing probe.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly addressed the allegations in a scrum early Thursday, saying “we’re making sure the RCMP is following up on this and that our intelligence systems are taking this seriously.”

Trending Now

“This is an issue that concerns us enormously,” he added.

In December 2022, a Spanish civil rights group revealed in a report that there were Chinese police operations around the world, including three in Toronto and at least one in Vancouver.

Safeguard Defenders said there were more than 100 such stations in more than 50 countries. It alleges the stations serve to “persuade” people who Chinese authorities claim are fugitives living overseas to return to China to face charges.

with files from Global News’ Amy Judd, Christa Dao and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Justin TrudeauChinaBrossardChinese governmentChinese interferenceChinese CanadiansChinese Policechinese police stationsChinese Police OperationsChina secret police stationsGRCMontreal Chinese police stations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers