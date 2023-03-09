Police board asks City of Peterborough to administer licensing for taxis, limos, ride-shares

A city staff report recommends the City of Peterborough assume the administrative duties of the licensing program for taxi cabs, limos and transportation network companies (or ride-share) from the Peterborough Police Services Board.

Since the early 1960s, the PSB has had the authority to license, regulate and govern the owners and drivers of taxicabs. Limos were added in 2011 and ride-shares in 2020. All companies and owners must provide a criminal background check as part of the licensing requirement.

City clerk John Clark notes in his report that preliminary discussions of a possible administrative transfer began in 2019 but were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the city in April 2022, PSB executive assistant Lisa Wilson asked that the city consider taking back the administration of licensing such driving services, citing “limited police resources.”

“The Board feels that this is an important step in ensuring the focus of our limited police resources can be directed towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our community,” Wilson said.

Clark says the PSB has labelled the current administration of licensing as “burdensome” and involves several resources.

His report recommends city council approve the transfer of administration, noting in the short-term staff can use existing budgets and business licence resources to implement any new licences.

However, he says it may be necessary to review the system as the program evolves.

“Reducing the administrative burden will make it more feasible to absorb these additional licensing programs into the Clerk’s Office current licensing portfolio,” he said. “As these programs would be new to city staff, some time would be required to realize the full impact on resources.”

Pending city council’s approval, Clark says the city could assume the administration in the second quarter of this year, depending upon the completion of a current project to move the current business licence programs to a modern database since the current software application is at “end of life.”

“Once the new database is functional and staff are familiar with its operation, staff would be in a position to consider new licensing programs,” he said.

Tow trucks

Clark notes tow truck operators will soon be under extensive new provincial regulations beginning July 1 and won’t be included in the administration process. Every four years the PSB, through a request-for-proposal process, awards tow contracts to companies to be on a call list to assist police with facilitated tows of vehicles.

“As these comprehensive towing regulations come into force and effect July 1, 2023, staff feel it would be prudent to monitor the effect of these new regulations on the local towing industry and continue discussions with the PSB to determine if there is a future, local need for supplementary towing regulations,” Clark noted.

Clark’s report will be presented to city council during the regular session of the general committee on Monday, March 13.