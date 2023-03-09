Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Bowness apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary after a fire inside a suite in a Bowness apartment building.

Calgary fire crews were called just after 10 p.m. to a strip mall with residential apartments above the retail space at the 6400 block of Bowness Street.

There was smoke on the second floor and one suite was on fire, CFD said. Firefighters contained the fire to that suite.

A man inside was found unconscious, unresponsive and seriously injured, CFD said.

He was rescued by firefighters and rushed to hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

The fire is under investigation.

