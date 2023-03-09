Menu

Fire

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Bowness apartment fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 9:37 am
Fire crews respond to a call at a strip mall with apartments above at the 6400 block of Bowness Road on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire crews respond to a call at a strip mall with apartments above at the 6400 block of Bowness Road on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Global News
One person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary after a fire inside a suite in a Bowness apartment building.

Calgary fire crews were called just after 10 p.m. to a strip mall with residential apartments above the retail space at the 6400 block of Bowness Street.

There was smoke on the second floor and one suite was on fire, CFD said. Firefighters contained the fire to that suite.

A man inside was found unconscious, unresponsive and seriously injured, CFD said.

He was rescued by firefighters and rushed to hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

Read more: Calgary firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in southeast condo complex

The fire is under investigation.

Fire crews respond to a call at a strip mall with apartments above at the 6400 block of Bowness Road on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire crews respond to a call at a strip mall with apartments above at the 6400 block of Bowness Road on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Global News
Calgary fire departmentApartment FireCalgary EMSCalgary apartment fireman injured in firebowness apartmentBowness Street
