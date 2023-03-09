OPP charge second person with attempted murder in connection with Wasaga Beach break-in

A second person, this one from Barrie, Ont., has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Wasaga Beach over a year ago.
On Feb. 2, 2022, at around 10 p.m., Huronia West OPP found a man with life-threatening injuries at an address on River Road East in Wasaga Beach.
The victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and has since recovered.
On Wednesday, OPP charged Munthir Rashid Salim, 30, of Barrie, with attempted murder, forcible confinement, break and enter, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
This follows Feb. 8, 2023, when police charged Kailend Coote, 20, of Toronto, with attempted murder, forcible confinement, break and enter, and possession of dangerous weapons.
Salim remains in custody following a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Wednesday.
