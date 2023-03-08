Menu

Headline link
Canada

Man killed by snow-clearing equipment in Fort St. John, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 10:54 pm
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving snow-clearing equipment in Fort St. John. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving snow-clearing equipment in Fort St. John. File/Global News
RCMP are investigating after a man was killed by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing in Fort St. John on Monday.

Fort St. John RCMP said officers and paramedics were called to the intersection of 100 Street and 99 Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Read more: Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow: report

A BC Conservation Officer Service officer had come across the scene of the collision shortly after it had happened, and found bystanders trying to provide first aid to the adult male victim, according to the RCMP.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Trending Now

RCMP subsequently reviewed video footage from around the area, and say there were a number of vehicles present nearby when the collision happened.

Mounties are appealing to anyone who was near the intersection between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m. on Monday or who has video shot in the area at the time to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-7100.

