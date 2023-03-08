Man killed by snow-clearing equipment in Fort St. John, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a man was killed by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing in Fort St. John on Monday.

Fort St. John RCMP said officers and paramedics were called to the intersection of 100 Street and 99 Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

A BC Conservation Officer Service officer had come across the scene of the collision shortly after it had happened, and found bystanders trying to provide first aid to the adult male victim, according to the RCMP.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

RCMP subsequently reviewed video footage from around the area, and say there were a number of vehicles present nearby when the collision happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties are appealing to anyone who was near the intersection between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m. on Monday or who has video shot in the area at the time to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-7100.