Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta government investing $11M into province’s aviation industry

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 8, 2023 6:33 pm
Passengers walk past Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Passengers walk past Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is investing $11 million into the province’s aviation industry over the next three years with the goal of turning it into an aviation hub.

The funding includes $6 million over three years to help Mount Royal University establish a bachelor of aviation management program, $4.5 million over three years for an “air access bursary” for students in high-demand aviation programs and $500,000 to support an aviation centre of excellence.

MRU’s program will add 120 seats over four years and will be the first of its kind in Alberta, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Read more: WestJet refocusing routes, growing presence in Western Canada

The proposed program is a standard 120-credit degree and will provide two different concentrations.  Students seeking admission into the program do not have to have a pilot’s license. One concentration will focus on flight crew operations while the other focuses on aviation operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The new bursary will provide $10,000 in non-repayable grants for aviation students at post-secondary institutions in Alberta. The province said the $4.5 million over three years will support up to 450 students.

This will put Alberta on the map, as there are only a small handful of institutions across Canada that offer a bachelor’s degree in aviation,” said Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.

Trending Now

“Today’s investment is just a small part of our government’s work to ensure that our aviation sector stays strong and has a foundation for future growth, letting it soar to new heights.”

Click to play video: 'Is WestJet ready for takeoff to Tokyo?'
Is WestJet ready for takeoff to Tokyo?
CalgaryyycCalgary International AirportMount Royal UniversityAlberta post-secondary educationCalgary aviationAlberta aviation industrycalgary aviation programs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers