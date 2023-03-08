Alberta government investing $11M into province’s aviation industry

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is investing $11 million into the province’s aviation industry over the next three years with the goal of turning it into an aviation hub.

The funding includes $6 million over three years to help Mount Royal University establish a bachelor of aviation management program, $4.5 million over three years for an “air access bursary” for students in high-demand aviation programs and $500,000 to support an aviation centre of excellence.

MRU’s program will add 120 seats over four years and will be the first of its kind in Alberta, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

The proposed program is a standard 120-credit degree and will provide two different concentrations. Students seeking admission into the program do not have to have a pilot’s license. One concentration will focus on flight crew operations while the other focuses on aviation operations.

The new bursary will provide $10,000 in non-repayable grants for aviation students at post-secondary institutions in Alberta. The province said the $4.5 million over three years will support up to 450 students.

“This will put Alberta on the map, as there are only a small handful of institutions across Canada that offer a bachelor’s degree in aviation,” said Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.

“Today’s investment is just a small part of our government’s work to ensure that our aviation sector stays strong and has a foundation for future growth, letting it soar to new heights.”