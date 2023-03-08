Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snowpack level in Okanagan increases slightly to 124% of normal

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 6:05 pm
A map showing snowpack levels across southern B.C., on March 8, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing snowpack levels across southern B.C., on March 8, 2023. River Forecast Centre
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Snowpack levels in B.C.’s Southern Interior vary greatly, from below normal to normal to above normal.

That’s according to B.C.’s River Forecast Centre (RFC), which released its monthly snow survey on Wednesday.

The current map shows the Okanagan having a snowpack level of 124 per cent of normal, with the Boundary region at 123 per cent. One month ago, the Okanagan was at 121 per cent, while the Boundary region was at 116 per cent.

Read more: Snowpack level in Okanagan at 121%, highest in province

Elsewhere, the latest update said the surrounding regions of West Kootenay (90 per cent), Similkameen (82 per cent) and Skagit (59 per cent) had below-normal levels.

The Chilcotin region in the Central Interior has the highest total in B.C., at 139 per cent. Other notable regions are Upper Fraser West (124) and Lower Thompson (130 per cent)

Story continues below advertisement

“Above-normal snow indicates a higher risk for snowmelt-related spring flooding for the Upper Fraser West, Chilcotin, Okanagan, Lower Thompson and Boundary basins,” the River Forecast Centre said in its March 1 bulletin.

“Basins with near normal or slightly below normal are still at risk for spring flooding if adverse weather occurs.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan snowpack above average'
Okanagan snowpack above average

You can see the March 1 bulletin online.

Trending Now

The RFC says, on average, 80 per cent of a seasonal snowpack has accumulated by March 1. Overall, the provincial snowpack average right now is 95 per cent.

“With a couple more months of potential snow accumulation, seasonal snow packs can still change significantly based on weather,” said the RFC.

“Unsettled weather is forecast to continue for the next five days, bringing light to moderate precipitation. The longer-range forecast hints at cooler and drier conditions next week.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. backcountry safety concerns'
B.C. backcountry safety concerns

 

 

More on Canada
Okanagancentral okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorBoundary Regionsnowpack levelsokanagan snowpackBC snowpack levelsBoundary snowpack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers