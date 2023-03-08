Snowpack level in Okanagan increases slightly to 124% of normal

Send this page to someone via email

Snowpack levels in B.C.’s Southern Interior vary greatly, from below normal to normal to above normal.

That’s according to B.C.’s River Forecast Centre (RFC), which released its monthly snow survey on Wednesday.

The current map shows the Okanagan having a snowpack level of 124 per cent of normal, with the Boundary region at 123 per cent. One month ago, the Okanagan was at 121 per cent, while the Boundary region was at 116 per cent.

Elsewhere, the latest update said the surrounding regions of West Kootenay (90 per cent), Similkameen (82 per cent) and Skagit (59 per cent) had below-normal levels.

The Chilcotin region in the Central Interior has the highest total in B.C., at 139 per cent. Other notable regions are Upper Fraser West (124) and Lower Thompson (130 per cent)

“Above-normal snow indicates a higher risk for snowmelt-related spring flooding for the Upper Fraser West, Chilcotin, Okanagan, Lower Thompson and Boundary basins,” the River Forecast Centre said in its March 1 bulletin.

“Basins with near normal or slightly below normal are still at risk for spring flooding if adverse weather occurs.”

You can see the March 1 bulletin online.

The RFC says, on average, 80 per cent of a seasonal snowpack has accumulated by March 1. Overall, the provincial snowpack average right now is 95 per cent.

“With a couple more months of potential snow accumulation, seasonal snow packs can still change significantly based on weather,” said the RFC.

“Unsettled weather is forecast to continue for the next five days, bringing light to moderate precipitation. The longer-range forecast hints at cooler and drier conditions next week.”

