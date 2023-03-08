Menu

Brampton resident charged after $25K worth of suspected opiates seized in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 4:46 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Police say a person has been charged after $25,000 worth of drugs was seized in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police said on March 3, officers seized over 200 grams of a suspected opiate, worth around $25,000.

Read more: Police release photo of vehicle after hit-and-run in Toronto leaves woman seriously injured

Police said a Brampton area resident has been charged with drug trafficking.

Officers said the accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

