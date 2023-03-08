Brampton resident charged after $25K worth of suspected opiates seized in Mississauga: police

Police say a person has been charged after $25,000 worth of drugs was seized in Mississauga.
Ontario Provincial Police said on March 3, officers seized over 200 grams of a suspected opiate, worth around $25,000.
Police said a Brampton area resident has been charged with drug trafficking.
Officers said the accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.
