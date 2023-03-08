Calgary man arrested after string of 5 robberies

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested and charged after a robbery spree that hit five Calgary businesses.

Between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, police believe a man entered four businesses in the city’s northwest and demanded money from employees before fleeing. Police said he brandished a weapon while in three of them.

The next day at around 5:20 p.m., police believe the same man entered a restaurant at the 4800 block of Centre Street N.W., again threatening an employee with a weapon and demanding money.

Police located a dark-coloured SUV the suspect left the restaurant in, and the man was subsequently arrested in a nearby business “without incident,” police said.

Calgary resident William Orville Truax, 41, was charged with five counts of robbery and three counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Truax is due to appear in court on April 12.

“This was a collaborative effort with several areas within the (Calgary Police) Service, and we are thankful to each of the business owners for contacting police and coming forward with important information that led to the quick apprehension of this offender,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.