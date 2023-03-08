Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Ottawa turns to temporary shelters as city searches for permanent housing solutions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2023 1:42 pm
Beds and bins for personal belongings sit on an ice rink that has been converted into a temporary shelter for single men at Jim Durrell Arena in Ottawa, during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Ottawa is turning to its pandemic-era temporary shelters to house vulnerable populations while the city searches for a long-term plan to find permanent homes. . View image in full screen
Beds and bins for personal belongings sit on an ice rink that has been converted into a temporary shelter for single men at Jim Durrell Arena in Ottawa, during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Ottawa is turning to its pandemic-era temporary shelters to house vulnerable populations while the city searches for a long-term plan to find permanent homes. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa is turning to its pandemic-era temporary shelters to house vulnerable people while the city comes up with a long-term plan to find permanent homes.

At the beginning of the pandemic the city created “physical distancing centres” at a number of community centres to help limit overcrowding in Ottawa’s homeless shelters.

The city’s general manager of community and social services told council on Wednesday that 200 people have been transitioned from those centres into permanent housing.

Read more: Housing crisis: Harsh reality of those navigating Toronto’s shelter system, on brink of homelessness

But some councillors say they worry about losing community centre programming, and how that might harm other vulnerable populations such as youths.

Coun. Marty Carr says council needs to invest in more supportive housing so the city does not need to rely on community centres to carry the burden of homelessness.

The goal is to transition out of using the physical distancing centres by August.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

