OPP investigating cause of fatal Springwater crash that left 1 dead

Members of the Huronia West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on County Road 27 between Flos Road 3 and Horseshoe Valley Road.

Police say the two-car collision happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Springwater Township.

The sole occupant of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The driver of the other vehicle has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no other injuries were reported at the time of the collision.

County Road 27 remains closed between Flos Road 3 and Rainbow Valley Road while members trained in collision reconstruction measure and document the scene.

Detours are in place, and OPP say the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police to contact the Huronia West OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.