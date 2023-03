See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a fatal Beverley Street shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers found 49-year-old Lori Gordon dead at the scene around 6 a.m., along with an injured woman, 35. Both had gunshot wounds.

The second woman is in hospital and has since been upgraded from unstable to stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

