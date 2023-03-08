Menu

Crime

Police seek man who impersonated officer in Niagara Falls traffic stop

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 11:17 am
Niagara police say a driver has come forward and shared a story about being pulled over by an alleged fake police officer dressed in black with handcuffs and a baton. View image in full screen
Niagara police say a driver has come forward and shared a story about being pulled over by an alleged fake police officer dressed in black with handcuffs and a baton. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of impersonating a police officer in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Investigators say a resident came forward with the complaint after a man, believed to be in his 20s, pulled them over around 6 p.m. Monday near Drummond Road near Prospect Street.

“The complainant pulled to the side of the road and was approached by the suspect who gave the impression he was a police officer,” a Niagara police spokesperson told Global News in email.

“When the complainant became suspicious, the suspect was asked for his name and badge number, at which point … returned to his vehicle and fled the area.”

The man was driving a black vehicle with white doors and emergency lighting.

When he approached the complainant he was dressed in black with a name tag and utility belt containing handcuffs and a baton.

Detectives want to hear from anyone that might have had a similar encounter with the suspect.

Police are also seeking surveillance video from nearby residents and businesses, as well as witnesses to the Drummond Road stop.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Niagara FallsTraffic StopPolice OfficerDrummond RoadFake police officerProspect Streetniaraga regional police
