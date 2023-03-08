Suspect wanted after robbery at Toronto store, business owner assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a man who they allege robbed a store and punched a store clerk in the face.

Police said that last Friday, just after midnight, a robbery was reported near Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Investigators said the victim was closing a business when the suspect walked in, picking several items off a shelf.

The worker tried to stop the suspect and told him to pay for the items.

“The suspect then punched the victim in the face causing the victim to fall,” police said.

The suspect then fled the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, bald, and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a red logo on the front, dark blue jeans and brown boots.