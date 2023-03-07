One man in hospital after SUV crashes into Puslinch, Ont. home: OPP

See more sharing options

A Cambridge, Ont., man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This after an SUV crashed into a home on Roszell Road in Puslinch, Ont., on Tuesday.

Wellington County OPP along with fire and paramedics went to the home at around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the blue SUV left the roadway and collided with the structure.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital. There is no word if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.