Traffic

OPP say one man has ‘life-altering’ injuries after crash in Puslinch, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 12, 2023 4:33 pm
OPP const. Josh Cunningham at scene of crash in Puslinch.
OPP const. Josh Cunningham at scene of crash in Puslinch. OPP_WR/Twitter

Wellington County OPP are investigating a serious collision involving a transport truck south of Guelph, Ont.

Officers were called to the intersection of Concession 7 and McLean Road West, north of the Highway 401 overpass in Puslinch Thursday morning.

Investigators say they arrived at around 7:30 a.m. to find a white sedan and a semi-transport truck involved in a collision.

Puslinch Fire and Rescue, and Guelph Wellington Paramedics Service also attended the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a 34-year-old man from Guelph, was taken to a trauma centre with what were described as life-altering injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the semi was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

