Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shandro’s law society conduct hearing to continue in June

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 3:00 pm
Alberta's Minister of Health Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference where the provincial government announced new restrictions because of the surging COVID cases in the province, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta's Minister of Health Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference where the provincial government announced new restrictions because of the surging COVID cases in the province, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The hearing into Tyler Shandro’s conduct as health minister will continue in June, the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) said Tuesday.

The original hearing took place from Jan. 24 to 26.

“The hearing did not conclude within the allotted hearing days and additional days are required to hear testimony from the remainder of the witnesses and submissions from the parties,” LSA tribunal counsel Nancy Bains said in a statement. “The hearing will resume on June 12 to 14, 2023.”

Read more: ‘Obviously I had emotions’: Shandro recounts driveway confrontation during law society conduct hearing

Those dates are dependent on the schedules of the parties, their counsel and witnesses, and the hearing committee adjudicators.

The dates also come after the provincial election, expected to take place on May 29.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like other administrative tribunals, the law society seeks to strike a balance between the efficient conclusion of proceedings and procedural fairness,” Bains said.

Click to play video: '‘I was definitely not yelling’: Shandro recounts driveway confrontation with Calgary doctor'
‘I was definitely not yelling’: Shandro recounts driveway confrontation with Calgary doctor

The justice minister faces a trio of citations from events in a one-month period in early 2020, when Shandro visited the home of a Calgary doctor and “behaved inappropriately,” when the then-health minister obtained the personal cell phone numbers of a pair of Red Deer-area doctors and called them outside of work hours, and when he responded to an email sent to his wife and threatening to refer that person to the authorities if she did not communicate directly to him at his ministerial email.

Trending Now

In the first three days, the tribunal heard from witnesses: the doctors Shandro spoke with, the chief privacy officer and a communications VP from Alberta Health Services, and the woman who emailed Shandro’s wife to raise concerns about an alleged conflict of interest between Shandro’s role as health minister and his wife’s business of third-party health benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

Shandro, who was called to the bar in 2005 and elected as MLA for Calgary-Acadian in 2019, also took the stand on days two and three, with more cross-examination expected in the coming hearing days. Shandro’s wife Andrea is also expected to provide testimony.

Read more: Alberta minister Tyler Shandro takes stand at law society conduct hearing

Following the conclusion of a hearing, the hearing committee will typically reserve its decision and usually produce a written decision within three to four months.

If the tribunal decides to sanction the justice minister, sanctions could range from fines and conditions for practice to suspension or, at the most extreme, disbarment.

Alberta politicstyler shandroCode of ConductCalgary AcadiaLaw Society of AlbertaLaw Society of Alberta code of conductShandro conduct hearing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers