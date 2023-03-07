Man charged after alleged armed robbery at east-end Montreal bank

Montreal police said a 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with an alleged armed bank robbery in Rivière-des-Prairies bank on Friday.
In a news release Tuesday, Montreal police said the man was arrested on Saturday at his home located less than a kilometer away from the targeted bank.
On Friday, just before 6 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting a robbery in progress at a business located near the intersection of J.-J.-Joubert Avenue and Maurice Duplessis Boulevard.
Police allege the suspect “brandished a handgun and ordered the clients present to get on their knees” before demanding cash from bank employees and making off with almost $7,000.
Montreal police said Junior Frantz Maître appeared at the Montreal courthouse on March 5 and was charged with several offences including robbery, pointing a firearm and armed assault.
Maître was to remain detained until his next court appearance at an unspecified date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
