Crime

Man charged after alleged armed robbery at east-end Montreal bank

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 2:57 pm
Montreal police said Tuesday that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with a bank robbery March 3 in the city's east end.
Montreal police said Tuesday that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with a bank robbery March 3 in the city's east end. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Montreal police said a 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with an alleged armed bank robbery in Rivière-des-Prairies bank on Friday.

In a news release Tuesday, Montreal police said the man was arrested on Saturday at his home located less than a kilometer away from the targeted bank.

Read more: Police investigating after reports of armed robbery in east-end Montreal

On Friday, just before 6 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting a robbery in progress at a business located near the intersection of J.-J.-Joubert Avenue and Maurice Duplessis Boulevard.

Police allege the suspect “brandished a handgun and ordered the clients present to get on their knees” before demanding cash from bank employees and making off with almost $7,000.

Read more: 2 Quebec men charged with firearms trafficking after RCMP seize massive cache

Montreal police said Junior Frantz Maître appeared at the Montreal courthouse on March 5 and was charged with several offences including robbery, pointing a firearm and armed assault.

Maître was to remain detained until his next court appearance at an unspecified date.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

