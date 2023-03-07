Health unit issues drug alert for Peterborough after spike in overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

Another drug poisoning alert has been issued for the Peterborough area following another spike in overdoses.

Peterborough Public Health said on Tuesday that first responders and PRHC’s emergency department responded to five drug-related poisonings within the health unit’s jurisdiction, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“This is presumed to be the result of an opioid product with an increased level of toxicity,” the health unit stated.

The health unit said the street drugs may be cut or mixed with toxic substances.

“Beware that using even a small amount of drug can be fatal,” the health unit said.

Opioids data

The health unit’s regional opioids harms portal reports 15 suspected drug-related deaths so far in 2022 — five in February and 10 in January. There were 59 suspected fatal drug poisonings for 2022 — approximately one person every seven days.

February saw 32 emergency department visits at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for drug poisonings, on par with 33 reported in January. In 2022, there were 539 emergency department visits.

As for 911 calls due to drug poisonings, there were 32 in February, up from 26 reported in January. From March 2022 to February 2023, there were 367 calls for service. Of the calls for service, 63 per cent involved men. Sixty-seven percent of calls involved people between the ages of 25 to 44.

Of the 367 calls for service, 16.1 per cent saw a paramedic apply naloxone to help counter the effects of opioid poisoning.

Precautions

The health unit says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe St. (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Test a small amount of the drug before you use it.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or find its Accessing Naloxone pdf.

Use the health unit’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community. Under Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, anyone who seeks medical help for themselves or for someone else who has overdosed will not be charged for possessing or using drugs for personal use.