Environment

Vernon, B.C. hit with another dust advisory

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 3:29 pm
Dust advisory days increasing in north Okanagan city
WATCH: Vernon has been living with dust advisories for an increasing number of days in the past couple of years. The situation is raising questions about whether more can be done to prevent the air quality problems – Mar 21, 2019
Residents of Vernon, B.C., are once again experiencing higher-than-ideal volumes of dust, prompting another air quality advisory.

High concentrations of coarse particulate matter are expected to linger until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, according to an alert from The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Interior Health Authority.

Dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations, they said.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” reads the alert.

Read more: Can more be done to prevent Vernon dust advisories?

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.”

Vernon dust advisories appear to be part of an increasing trend. In the last few years, Vernon has been living with dust advisories in the late spring and early summer for an increasing number of days.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found on a government website. 

Interior HealthAir QualityCOPDdustparticulate matterVernon Dust AdvisoryRespiratory Infections
