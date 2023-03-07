Vernon, B.C. hit with another dust advisory

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Vernon, B.C., are once again experiencing higher-than-ideal volumes of dust, prompting another air quality advisory.

High concentrations of coarse particulate matter are expected to linger until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, according to an alert from The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Interior Health Authority.

Dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations, they said.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” reads the alert.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vernon dust advisories appear to be part of an increasing trend. In the last few years, Vernon has been living with dust advisories in the late spring and early summer for an increasing number of days.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found on a government website.