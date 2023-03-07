4 injured in early morning Spence Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four men were taken to hospital early Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say, after a shooting incident on Spence Street.

Police were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m., and found three injured people in a residential suite and a fourth nearby. Officers performed emergency medical care onsite, and the victims — two men in their 20s and two in their 30s — were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Three of the victims have since had their condition upgraded, while the fourth’s condition remains guarded.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).