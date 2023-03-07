Menu

Crime

4 injured in early morning Spence Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 11:43 am
Winnipeg police are investigating an early-morning shooting that sent four people to hospital.
Four men were taken to hospital early Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say, after a shooting incident on Spence Street.

Police were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m., and found three injured people in a residential suite and a fourth nearby. Officers performed emergency medical care onsite, and the victims — two men in their 20s and two in their 30s — were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Read more: Business dispute leads to shooting, attempted murder charges, Winnipeg police say

Three of the victims have since had their condition upgraded, while the fourth’s condition remains guarded.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

