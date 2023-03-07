Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec driver arrested for stunt driving in west end of Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 12:16 pm
A driver was clocked travelling 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Peterborough on March 6, 2023. View image in full screen
A driver was clocked travelling 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Peterborough on March 6, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec driver is facing a stunt driving charge following an incident in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., an officer recorded a vehicle travelling 101 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Lansdowne Street and Village Crescent in the city’s west end.

Read more: Barrie police stop driver going 83 km/h over speed limit

Following a traffic stop, a 37-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Trending Now

The individual’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP warns drivers against stunt driving'
Peterborough County OPP warns drivers against stunt driving
Advertisement
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceSpeedingStunt drivingHighway Traffic ActPeterborough stunt drivingHTAstunt driving arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers