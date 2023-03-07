Quebec driver arrested for stunt driving in west end of Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quebec driver is facing a stunt driving charge following an incident in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., an officer recorded a vehicle travelling 101 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Lansdowne Street and Village Crescent in the city’s west end.

Following a traffic stop, a 37-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The individual’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.