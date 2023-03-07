Quebec driver arrested for stunt driving in west end of Peterborough: police

A Quebec driver is facing a stunt driving charge following an incident in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., an officer recorded a vehicle travelling 101 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Lansdowne Street and Village Crescent in the city’s west end.
Following a traffic stop, a 37-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Trending Now
The individual’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Comments