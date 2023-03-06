Menu

Crime

Police identify pair found dead in Caledon, Ont. home

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 8:57 pm
Police investigate after 2 found dead in Caledon, Ont. home
WATCH: Officers are investigating after two people were found dead in a Caledon, Ont., home on Saturday morning. Sean O'Shea has more.
Police have named the two people found dead inside a Caledon, Ont., home on Saturday morning.

Officers from Caledon’s Ontario Provincial Police detachment were reportedly called to a disturbance on Heather Street just after 8 a.m.

OPP said in a statement that, when they arrived, the two people inside the home were dead. The original statement referred to the deaths as “suspicious.”

Read more: 2 deaths inside Caledon, Ont. home considered ‘suspicious’: OPP

In an update on Monday evening, police said the pair had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Trending Now

The deceased were identified as Cassie Antle, 29, from Mono and 24-year-old Daniel Evans from Orangeville.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.” police said.

The Caledon OPP’s major crimes unit is continuing its investigation.

 

