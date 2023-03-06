Police identify pair found dead in Caledon, Ont. home

See more sharing options

Police have named the two people found dead inside a Caledon, Ont., home on Saturday morning.

Officers from Caledon’s Ontario Provincial Police detachment were reportedly called to a disturbance on Heather Street just after 8 a.m.

OPP said in a statement that, when they arrived, the two people inside the home were dead. The original statement referred to the deaths as “suspicious.”

In an update on Monday evening, police said the pair had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The deceased were identified as Cassie Antle, 29, from Mono and 24-year-old Daniel Evans from Orangeville.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.” police said.

The Caledon OPP’s major crimes unit is continuing its investigation.