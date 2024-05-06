2nd person charged in church break-in, Guelph police looking for 3rd suspect

Guelph police made another arrest in relation to a break-in and theft at a downtown church.
Three people were seen on security video inside the church on April 24.
Investigators say two men and a woman were hiding in the church, and once it closed for the night, made their way to the backstage and sanctuary areas.
They say $7,600 in electronics were stolen, including four large speakers, microphones, a digital camera, and more.
A 23-year-old woman was picked up by police last Monday.
On Friday, investigators found and arrested one of the two men. A 49-year-old from Guelph is facing charges and he will be in court June 14.
