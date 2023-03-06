New store another step in White Rock Lake wildfire recovery

Send this page to someone via email

There was a steady stream of customers checking out the new Six Mile Convenience Store on the North Westside of Okanagan Lake, B.C., Monday morning.

Many people were happy to once again have a place to pick up snacks and household staples in the neighbourhood.

“I think it is great. I think the community really needed it, especially since the fires,” said customer Kane Parker.

Shopping options in the area have been limited since the massive White Rock Lake wildfire burnt down the Little Kingdom store in 2021.

When it burnt the shop, the blaze took out an important community hub for residents of the Okanagan Indian Band’s main reserve and the wider North Westside community.

“It was devastating. That was the go-to store,” said customer Tanaya Carlson.

“It was crazy just … how far that impact (of losing Little Kingdom) went,” said Erica Clark, co-owner of the new Six Mile Convenience Store.

“It did bring everyone together. Everyone knew you could go there for a quick cheese bun or any bakery item. The family that ran that store, they did such a great job in bringing the community together and offering all these different things to our community.”

The Little Kingdom store never reopened.

It was the impact of that loss that inspired Clark to start the new shop.

“We just saw a need within our community,” she said.

“I live in the area and I have young kids so oftentimes even I just need a quick jug of milk or a snack or something like that and it is definitely not convenient to run 20 to 30 minutes into Vernon. I also miss just the sense of community the store brought.”

The new shop is hoping to become the same type of community center Little Kingdom was.

Clark said they are working on increasing the store’s offerings to include coffee and gas.