Chatting with Canadian sensation Rêve

It was so amazing to be able to chat with Rêve she is such a sweetheart! Growing up in Montreal she has always been into music from a very young age and gained buzz online after singing the American and Canadian national anthems back in 2014 at a Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadians game. She has massive hits like Ctrl + Alt + Del and Whitney! I asked her all about the inspiration for her song Whitney and you are never gonna be able to guess what the pre chorus was inspired from *hint it’s something you might find in the kitchen.* We also talked about her joining over 50 other Canadian artists to come together for Feel Out Loud which is in support of Kids Help Phone and all about the upcoming Juno Awards happening March 13th in which she is nominated for 3 of them and will be performing!

