Thompson man arrested after string of road rage incidents: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP say a man from Thompson Man., has been arrested after several instances of road rage were reported in February and March.

On Feb 10, at 11 a.m. police say a man went to the Thompson RCMP detachment and said he was driving when he honked his horn at another vehicle, at which point the driver of the other vehicle rolled down his window and threw his coffee at the man’s vehicle.

Then the man told police while both vehicles were moving, the suspect began punching the passenger mirror on the other vehicle.

The second incident was reported last Wednesday close to 4 p.m. Police say a man was driving when he honked at a vehicle that was allegedly illegally parked on the roadway.

The man told police that the driver of the parked vehicle then got out and threatened him. He said the suspect began hitting the vehicle with his fists and when the man managed to drive away, the suspect followed for a period of time, honking his horn and driving erratically.

The final reported incident happened on Saturday, 10 minutes past 4 p.m., when police say a woman stopped on the roadway to allow pedestrians to cross the road when a vehicle came up behind her at a high rate of speed.

The woman reported that the male driver of the vehicle began yelling at the pedestrians and then directed his anger toward her.

At this point, the suspect threatened and assaulted the woman and damaged her passenger mirror.

All of the above incidents took place on Thompson Drive.

On Sunday, police say they arrested a 45-year-old man from Thompson at his home and he is now facing multiple charges related to assault, uttering threats, mischief and driving carelessly.

He was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.