Students at Brampton school to be kept inside after coyote sightings

Send this page to someone via email

Students at a school in Brampton are being kept inside after coyotes were reportedly spotted.

In an email to Global News, Bruce E. Campbell, a spokesperson for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, said the board is aware that there have been coyote sightings at Our Lady of Peace “over the past week.”

According to Campbell, the school has contacted Brampton Animal Services for “assistance and direction.”

“We have communicated with parents/guardians about the sightings and provided information to them from Brampton Animal Services,” Campbell said.

The board said school staff have “been directed to be extra vigilant and both students and staff have been instructed to report any sightings immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Additionally, as a precaution, the school is keeping students indoors for the remainder of the week until the start of March Break,” Campbell wrote. “In the meantime, we continue to look to Brampton Animal Services for a solution.”

The city said Brampton Animal Services was notified and responded to reports of coyotes in the Major William Sharpe Park area on March 1.

“Brampton Animal Services’ priority is ensuring the safety of the local community, including the nearby school, as well as the wildlife, and are attending the area on a daily basis to observe and to engage in aversion conditioning techniques, which are methods used by staff to encourage the animal to move from the area,” the city said in an email to Global News.

According to the city, Animal Services staff have met with school administration “on several occasions” to province information about interacting with coyotes “so they can help engage the school community appropriately.”

“As it is denning season for coyotes, staff continue to attend the area for aversion conditioning,” the city said.

The city said anyone who sees one of these animals should use the coyote sighting tool or call 3-1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents should call 911 if wildlife poses an immediate threat to public safety,” the email read.