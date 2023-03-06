Belleville, Ont. police seek sexual assault suspect

Belleville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a sexual assault.
Police say officers were called to the emergency room at Belleville General Hospital around midnight on March 2.
According to police, the victim said the assault took place in a public area on hospital grounds.
Police say there is no suspect description available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at 613-966-0882 ext. 3600.
