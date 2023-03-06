Menu

Canada

Belleville, Ont. police seek sexual assault suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:29 pm
Police in Belleville are looking for the suspect in a recent sexual assault. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville are looking for the suspect in a recent sexual assault. Global News
Belleville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a sexual assault.

Police say officers were called to the emergency room at Belleville General Hospital around midnight on March 2.

Read more: OPP pursuit on Highway 62 leads to arrest of Madoc Township driver

According to police, the victim said the assault took place in a public area on hospital grounds.

Police say there is no suspect description available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at 613-966-0882 ext. 3600.

PoliceSexual AssaultInvestigationPolice investigationBellevilleBelleville policeBelleville General Hospital
