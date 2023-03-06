Menu

Crime

OPP pursuit on Highway 62 leads to arrest of Madoc Township driver

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 12:00 pm
Central Hastings OPP arrested a driver following a pursuit on Highway 62 on March 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP arrested a driver following a pursuit on Highway 62 on March 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A Madoc Township, Ont., woman faces charges following a pursuit by Central Hastings OPP on Sunday.

According to police, officers initially responded to reports of a speeding northbound vehicle that was weaving in and out of traffic along Highway 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings.

OPP located the suspect vehicle and activated their emergency lights, however, the vehicle sped away.

Trending Now

Police say the vehicle was forced to stop at an intersection blocked by marked patrol vehicles.

Meagan Ferguson, of Madoc Township, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, disobeying a stop sign, failure to surrender a licence and insurance card and two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday, OPP said.

