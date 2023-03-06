University of Saskatchewan Huskies gear makes appearance on SNL

Send this page to someone via email

University of Saskatchewan Huskies gear made an appearance in a Saturday Night Live sketch show this weekend.

A T-shirt worn by one of the members of the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy sported the green and white Huskies logo during a video short called Self Defense.

Please Don't Destroy – Self Defense pic.twitter.com/LEOZdhZFWd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

Chantelle Baillie USask shop assistant manager said the skit caused quite a commotion in her inbox.

“I got a bunch of texts and people were tagging me in it all day the next day,” Baillie said.

She said she hopes it brings awareness about the university and the store.

“It makes us really proud to be from Saskatchewan and part of the university.”

Baillie said that the skit is something that the Huskie sports teams could bounce ideas off of as well in terms of new slogans.

Global News went to the University of Saskatchewan on Monday to see how students felt about seeing their team represented on a popular platform.

“It makes me excited Saskatchewan is on the map,” said student Hayley Webber. “I guess we are relevant and cool.”

“We have an amazing university. It’s gorgeous here and we have wonderful programs,” said Laura Senger.