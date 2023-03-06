Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

University of Saskatchewan Huskies gear makes appearance on SNL

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:56 pm
University of Saskatchewan Huskies gear made an appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch show this weekend. A T-shirt worn by one of the members of comedy group 'Please Don't Destroy' sported the green and white Huskies logo during a video short called 'Self Defense.'. View image in full screen
University of Saskatchewan Huskies gear made an appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch show this weekend. A T-shirt worn by one of the members of comedy group 'Please Don't Destroy' sported the green and white Huskies logo during a video short called 'Self Defense.'.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

University of Saskatchewan Huskies gear made an appearance in a Saturday Night Live sketch show this weekend.

A T-shirt worn by one of the members of the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy sported the green and white Huskies logo during a video short called Self Defense.

Story continues below advertisement

Chantelle Baillie USask shop assistant manager said the skit caused quite a commotion in her inbox.

Read more: U Sask. Huskies men’s volleyball team embraces underdog role in playoffs

“I got a bunch of texts and people were tagging me in it all day the next day,” Baillie said.

Trending Now

She said she hopes it brings awareness about the university and the store.

“It makes us really proud to be from Saskatchewan and part of the university.”

Baillie said that the skit is something that the Huskie sports teams could bounce ideas off of as well in terms of new slogans.

Global News went to the University of Saskatchewan on Monday to see how students felt about seeing their team represented on a popular platform.

Read more: Sask. Huskies volleyball star Dylan Mortensen rewriting records in final season

“It makes me excited Saskatchewan is on the map,” said student Hayley Webber. “I guess we are relevant and cool.”

“We have an amazing university. It’s gorgeous here and we have wonderful programs,” said Laura Senger.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada West MVB: Golden Bears (3) vs Huskies (1)'
Canada West MVB: Golden Bears (3) vs Huskies (1)
Saskatoon NewsUniversity of SaskatchewanSNLSaturday Night LiveU Of S HuskiesSaskatoon Huskieshuskies gear
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers