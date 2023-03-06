‘Outstanding leader’: Jack Doris, former Peterborough mayor, councillor, remembered for love of city

Send this page to someone via email

Former Peterborough mayor and councillor Jack Doris is being remembered for his love of the city and his leadership qualities after dedicating 45 years on city council.

Flags were lowered to half-mast at City Hall and the Peterborough Police Service station Monday morning to honour Doris who died on Sunday, according to family.

Doris’ 45 years on council included two terms as mayor and 14 as a city councillor/alderman. He was first elected to city council in 1967 and served as an alderman until 1991 when he was elected mayor. He was re-elected in 1994 but stepped aside from the top role in the 1997 election.

His streak on council ended in 1997 when he lost the Monaghan ward race for councillor. However, he returned to council in the next election and served as a councillor until prior to the 2014 election, announcing in 2013 he would not seek re-election.

Doris received the key to the city during a retirement ceremony in September 2014. The general committee room in City Hall’s upper level was named after Doris to recognize his four and a half decades of community service — he was the city’s longest-serving municipal leader.

Mayor Jeff Leal, who served as deputy mayor when Doris was mayor in the 1990s, called Doris a man of “impeccable integrity” and considered him a political mentor.

Leal expressed his condolences to Doris’ wife Shelia, six daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He called Doris a “remarkable” leader who was devoted to the city.

“It’s a very sad day for our community,” Leal to Global News. “Certainly Jack was an extraordinary leader – city councillor, mayor, manager at General Electric — someone that had respect from all corners of our community.

“For us who serve in public life today, Jack was a barometer by which all of us should be measured by.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For us who serve in public life today, Jack was a barometer by which all of us should be measured by."

Leal said at the council table, Doris listened to all views but was known for holding strong positions on a variety of topics.

“But Jack was an individual that when you presented new information, he would take a second look at an issue of the day,” said Leal. “I think that’s what really made him an outstanding leader of his time.”

Leal said Doris’s love of Peterborough was immeasurable.

“He wanted to make the city a better place, every day, for all citizens,” said Leal. “On the sports field he was known as ‘Lefty,’ but for everyone else, he was just ‘Jack.’ He certainly took an interest in everyone in this community — he was interested in their stories, in their background and he was interested in what contributions they were making to our wonderful community.”

In an interview with CHEX News on the day prior to his retirement, Doris credited his longevity to public service to his love of talking to people.

“I like sitting … throwing ideas around — I did that at my work with GE,” Doris said. “I took courses at GE that talked about team building and how you get things done. Don’t let the inertia of others stop you from moving ahead.”

Doris was known for his fiscal restraint and his love of the environment. In numerous interviews, he always said his greatest achievement was voting against The Parkway extension corridor which would have included a bridge/overpass through Jackson Park in the city’s north end.

The flags have been lowered at PPS Headquarters in honour of Jack Doris. ➡️Mayor & Alderman served on the PPS Board from 1987-1997. ➡️Was also a member of the building committee for Peterborough Police Headquarters in the late 1960's. Thank you for your service.#ptbo pic.twitter.com/RGMfesDH1c — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) March 6, 2023

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri stated Doris was a “true gentleman” who served the city well.

“You had a great way to deliver: ‘All in favour? Carrrry’ Always a gentle voice and a caring heart,” she said in a Tweet. “Thank you for your service, Mr Doris. Peterborough was lucky to have you.”

