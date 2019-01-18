Is the Parkway heading for a dead end?

Plans for the controversial four-lane north-south artery have been on the books since the 1940s.

In 1946, the city hired a Toronto planner to lay out a direct north-south route across the city of Peterborough.

Land was appropriated and the cleared right of way has become a popular green space for residents who form one side of the controversy over construction. The other side wants the Parkway built to ease traffic congestion.

A full provincial environmental assessment is required before construction of the Parkway proper can begin.

Two years ago, the city decided to split the project into several parts and drop a contentious plan to build a bridge to carry the Parkway across Jackson Park.

On Monday, city council asked staff to prepare a transportation plan that does not include the Parkway. But city Coun. Lesley Parnell wants to use part of the Parkway route to address a growing transportation crunch.

“We can’t just ignore it, it’s not going to go away, and we do need to come up with a solution. And an easy solution for the southern part of the city and that is to do the connecting piece between Clonsilla and Sherbrooke.

“And I can tell you, I’ve had very, very strong support to get at least that piece done. Even people who are opposed to the overall Parkway are in favour of that piece,” says Parnell.

Parnell adds she has asked Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith to approach the province for permission to build this section of the Parkway without completing the environmental assessment for the entire route.