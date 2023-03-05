Menu

Canada

Family issues pleas for help to find missing Surrey, B.C. 14-year-old boy

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 7:06 pm
Surrey RCMP and family are searching for missing 14-year-old Joseph Chen. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP and family are searching for missing 14-year-old Joseph Chen. RCMP
The family of missing teen, Joseph Chen, has come forward, making a public plea for his safe return home.

“(Our) son has been missing for three days, for over 60 hours now,” his mother and father said.

“We need help. We can not phone him, and he hasn’t used his credit card. He hasn’t used his compass card.”

Read more: Family of missing Nuxalk and Heiltsuk man offers $10,000 reward for information

The missing 14-year-old was last seen three days ago on Thursday, March 2, around 4:30 p.m.

“We are so worried about Joseph,” Rosenna Chen said, Joseph’s aunt.

The family said he was seen on video walking on the east side of the Alex Fraser Bridge towards Delta.

Read more: Saanich, B.C. public asked to be on lookout for ‘high-risk’ missing man

According to a press release from Surrey RCMP, officers said he was last seen in the 16200 block of 88th Ave in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Chen was seen wearing a khaki-coloured jacket and brown pajama pants with a teddy bear pattern.

Police describe the boy as five feet six inches tall, around 123 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Mounties said it is out of his character to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with possible information, including dash cam footage from the two areas, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

