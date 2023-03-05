Winnipeg Nestaweya River Trail partially closed as spring creeps closer

The Nestaweya river trail has been closed from the Hugo Docks to the Donald Bridge as spring creeps closer in Winnipeg.
The Forks will no longer be monitoring the ice thickness or maintaining skating, skiing and walking paths in that portion.
Official access points for that section have also been closed.
The rest of the trail, however, from the Donald Bridge to Churchill Drive, remains open.
Up-to-date trail information and conditions can be found online.
