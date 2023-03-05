Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Winnipeg Nestaweya River Trail partially closed as spring creeps closer

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 5:10 pm
The Nestaweya river trail has been closed from the Hugo Docks to the Donald Bridge as spring creeps closer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Nestaweya river trail has been closed from the Hugo Docks to the Donald Bridge as spring creeps closer in Winnipeg.
The Nestaweya river trail has been closed from the Hugo Docks to the Donald Bridge as spring creeps closer in Winnipeg.

The Forks will no longer be monitoring the ice thickness or maintaining skating, skiing and walking paths in that portion.

Official access points for that section have also been closed.

Click to play video: 'Winter at the Forks'
Winter at the Forks

The rest of the trail, however, from the Donald Bridge to Churchill Drive, remains open.

Up-to-date trail information and conditions can be found online.

