Crime

RCMP online exploitation probe leads to arrests of three Africans in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2023 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick police warn of increase in teen online extortion cases'
New Brunswick police warn of increase in teen online extortion cases
Police in New Brunswick are raising the alarm around online child exploitation. It’s a trend that’s growing. As Zack Power reports, it’s teen boys who are becoming the prime target – Nov 15, 2022
Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe.

The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton.

Read more: International organized crime groups behind rise in online sextortion complaints: N.B. RCMP

Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a  municipal police force southwest of Montreal.

The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP internet child exploitation unit reported a significant increase in financially motivated online exploitation of youth and young adults in New Brunswick.

Trending Now

Those arrested include a 27-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The three were released from custody pending a later court date.

Click to play video: 'Human Trafficking in Atlantic Canada'
Human Trafficking in Atlantic Canada

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.

CrimeNew Brunswick RCMPChild ExploitationOnline SafetyInternet Child Exploitation UnitNB CrimeOnline Exploitation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

