Kitchener, Ont. man facing further child porn charges after victims found across several U.S. states

Waterloo Regional Police say that a Kitchener, Ont., man is facing another round of charges in connection to an ongoing child porn investigation that was conducted alongside U.S. Homeland Security.

According to a release, the man was originally arrested last May, after an investigation was started in February of 2022.

The Kitchener man, who was 47 at the time, was charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, making child pornography, luring a child under 18 years old and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say that four underage victims were found in New York, Kentucky, Georgia and Michigan leading the man to be arrested a second time.

The man, who is now 48 is facing further counts of the charges listed above.