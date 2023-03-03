Menu

Winnipeg man, 20, killed in South Perimeter crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:05 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A Winnipeg man is dead after a crash Wednesday night on the South Perimeter Highway at McGillivray Boulevard.

Manitoba RCMP said a southbound vehicle, being driven by the 20-year-old Winnipegger, collided with a northbound semi-trailer while turning onto Highway 3.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’ — Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

Police were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m., where they found the man, who they say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The semi driver, a 38-year-old man, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall

 

