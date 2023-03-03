Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Montreal to see up to 20 cm of snow this weekend, Environment Canada warns

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: March 3, 2023'
Global News Morning weather forecast: March 3, 2023
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Who doesn’t love to start the weekend with a fresh whack of snow?

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday for several parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal and the Eastern Townships.

The public weather agency says anywhere between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected as winter weather descends upon the province starting overnight Friday.

“Conditions will improve late in the day on Saturday,” the statement reads.

Trending Now

Read more: Montreal snow-removal operations begin as experts project late spring

Planning on heading out instead of hunkering down for the weekend? Environment Canada advises preparing for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The blast of winter weather comes only a few days after southern Quebec was hit with another snowfall Tuesday, which brought 15 centimetres to Montreal.

Snow-removal operations remained underway in the city Friday. It is Montreal’s fourth snow-removal operation of the season and will last for several days.

Environment CanadaSnowfall WarningMontreal weatherQuebec WeatherMontreal SnowfallMontreal Winter StormMontreal snowfall warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers