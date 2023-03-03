Montreal to see up to 20 cm of snow this weekend, Environment Canada warns

Send this page to someone via email

Who doesn’t love to start the weekend with a fresh whack of snow?

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday for several parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal and the Eastern Townships.

The public weather agency says anywhere between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected as winter weather descends upon the province starting overnight Friday.

“Conditions will improve late in the day on Saturday,” the statement reads.

Planning on heading out instead of hunkering down for the weekend? Environment Canada advises preparing for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” it said.

The blast of winter weather comes only a few days after southern Quebec was hit with another snowfall Tuesday, which brought 15 centimetres to Montreal.

Snow-removal operations remained underway in the city Friday. It is Montreal’s fourth snow-removal operation of the season and will last for several days.