Environment

Montreal snow-removal operations begin as experts project late spring

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Mind where you park: Montreal snow-removal operations underway'
Mind where you park: Montreal snow-removal operations underway
WATCH: The city’s fourth snow-removal operation of the winter is underway and those familiar orange no-parking signs are already lining many streets. According to new weather projections, even though we are just a few weeks away from spring, the winter weather isn’t done with us yet. Global’s Dan Spector reports.
The city’s fourth snow-removal operation is underway, and those familiar orange no-parking signs are already lining many streets.

After yet another snowstorm dropped 15 cm on Montreal, many cars are completely snowed in.

“I feel like I need to carry a shovel in my car, but it’s not bad. It’s doable,” said NDG resident Rebecca Ross.

The city is again offering 7,600 free parking spots so people can move their vehicles out of the way of the 2,200 plows and trucks tasked with removing the snow.

If you feel like it’s been a particularly snowy winter, you’re right.

Experts say we’ve had more snow this season than usual, and according to the The Weather Network, spring will come late.

“We are going to have little spikes in the temperature, little moments where it is going to go really up and we’re going to say, ‘All right, spring is here,’ but then it’s going to drop again,” explained The Weather Network’s Patrick de Bellefeuille.

De Bellefeuille says we should expect the snow and cold weather to last deep into March, but that when spring-like weather finally does arrive, the melt will not last long.

“Basically late April through May, that summer is going to come with a bang,” he said.

Another 15 cm is expected to come to Montreal this weekend, and snow-removal operations are expected to last several days.

Click to play video: 'Urban snow park in downtown Montreal'
Urban snow park in downtown Montreal
Related News
