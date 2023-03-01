Menu

Canada

Montreal police offering up to $3K for info leading to arrest in fatal hit and run

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 1:13 pm
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in connection with a fatal hit and run in the Ville-Marie borough late last week.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the incident that occurred last Sunday.

A skateboarder was struck by a driver in a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was rushed to hospital. He died from his injuries the following day.

Skateboarder dies in hospital after suspected hit and run in Montreal

Police say the victim was hit by a black Jeep Cherokee and the driver allegedly fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Sicard Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.

It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially through Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal crimeMontreal police investigationSkateboardingMontreal hit-and-runInfo-Crime MontrealMontreal hit and run investigationMontreal hit and run suspect awardMontreal skateboarder death
