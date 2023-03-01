Montreal police offering up to $3K for info leading to arrest in fatal hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in connection with a fatal hit and run in the Ville-Marie borough late last week.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the incident that occurred last Sunday.

A skateboarder was struck by a driver in a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was rushed to hospital. He died from his injuries the following day.

Read more: Skateboarder dies in hospital after suspected hit and run in Montreal

Police say the victim was hit by a black Jeep Cherokee and the driver allegedly fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Sicard Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.

It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially through Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.