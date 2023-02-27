Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning calls for up to 20 cm of snow for Montreal, Quebec City

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: February 27, 2023'
Global News Morning weather forecast: February 27, 2023
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023
Get ready for another bout of winter weather, Quebec.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Monday for several regions across the southern half of the province. Montreal, Quebec City and the Laurentians are among the affected areas.

The weather agency says anywhere from 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected starting Tuesday.

Read more: Quebec battered by icy snow pellets as winter makes a resurgence

“Snow will develop Tuesday morning and will persist through the evening,” the warning reads.

Drivers are told to prepare for changing road conditions.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said.

