Snowfall warning calls for up to 20 cm of snow for Montreal, Quebec City

Get ready for another bout of winter weather, Quebec.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Monday for several regions across the southern half of the province. Montreal, Quebec City and the Laurentians are among the affected areas.

The weather agency says anywhere from 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected starting Tuesday.

“Snow will develop Tuesday morning and will persist through the evening,” the warning reads.

Drivers are told to prepare for changing road conditions.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said.