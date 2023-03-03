Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Project Kringle nets big bust for Kingston police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 2:16 pm
Kingston police have charged a Brampton man with drug trafficking. View image in full screen
Kingston police have charged a Brampton man with drug trafficking. Kingston police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation dubbed Project Kringle has led to the arrest of a Brampton, Ont., man and the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics.

As a result of the investigation, which began last year, police have arrested 43-year-old Ashish Roy at a Kingston-area hotel and charged him with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Read more: Kingston police warn of officer being impersonated online

During a search, police say they recovered approximately 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, 1.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 110 grams of fentanyl, along with fentanyl pills, multiple cellphones, a weigh scale and a large sum of Canadian currency.

Trending Now

At the time of the arrest, Roy was also arrested on the strength of a parole revocation warrant that had previously been issued.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Verona doctor cares for 2500 patients while the hunt for a 2nd physician is in its 7th year'
Verona doctor cares for 2500 patients while the hunt for a 2nd physician is in its 7th year
DrugsBramptonCocaineKingston PoliceArrestMethchargedWarrantashish roy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers