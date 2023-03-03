Project Kringle nets big bust for Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation dubbed Project Kringle has led to the arrest of a Brampton, Ont., man and the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics.

As a result of the investigation, which began last year, police have arrested 43-year-old Ashish Roy at a Kingston-area hotel and charged him with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

During a search, police say they recovered approximately 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, 1.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 110 grams of fentanyl, along with fentanyl pills, multiple cellphones, a weigh scale and a large sum of Canadian currency.

At the time of the arrest, Roy was also arrested on the strength of a parole revocation warrant that had previously been issued.

