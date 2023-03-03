Menu

Canada

Kingston police warn of officer being impersonated online

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 1:43 pm
Police in Kingston say an Instagram account is impersonating one of its sergeants and reaching out to users.
Police in Kingston say an Instagram account is impersonating one of its sergeants and reaching out to users. Kingston police
The Kingston police are warning the public about an Instagram account impersonating one of its Sergeants.

The account, which uses the handle ‘TPS Koopman,’ resembles that of Sgt. Steve Koopman.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. marine museum acquires Titanic-era ship

Police say some have received messages from the account suggesting there are warrants for unpaid traffic tickets and going on to say legal action will be initiated if the tickets are not paid.

Kingston police would like to remind the public that officers never reach out through social media or ask for payment directly.

