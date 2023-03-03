Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in broad based rally, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 12:05 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The base metal, utility and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 150 points, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 174.60 points at 20,511.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 159.22 points at 33,162.79. The S&P 500 index was up 34.23 points at 4,015.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 120.79 points at 11,583.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.38 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up 72 cents at US$78.88 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.30 at US$1,850.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.09 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocks
© 2023 The Canadian Press

