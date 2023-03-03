Menu

Crime

2 charged after uttering threats with gun on FaceTime chat: Lindsay police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 11:40 am
Police in Lindsay made two arrests after threats were reportedly made during an online video call on March 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made two arrests after threats were reportedly made during an online video call on March 2, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Lindsay, Ont., charged two men who reportedly uttered threats and displayed a gun during an online video call on Thursday.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that around 6 p.m., officers received a complaint of threats involving a firearm.

Read more: Arrest made after Peterborough teen fires pellet gun at convenience store clerk

The complainant called police after engaging in a FaceTime conversation with acquaintances. Two men allegedly made threats while displaying a firearm during the chat.

Police located and arrested two suspects in the incident.

A 19-year-old man from Lindsay and a 21-year-old man from Cannington were both charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Lindsay man was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

Both were later released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 13.

