Arrest made after Peterborough teen fires pellet gun at convenience store clerk

A Peterborough teen has been arrested in connection to a pellet gun being fired inside a convenience store in late February.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a suspect on Feb. 20 entered a store in the area of Chamberlain Street and Monaghan Road and pointed a firearm at a clerk. The suspect fired the gun and then fled.

The clerk was struck in the face but did not require medical attention, police said.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday. He was charged with using a firearm with committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a sentence order to not possess any weapons, keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the youth cannot be released.