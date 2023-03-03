TSB releases report on 2022 fatal plane crash in Stratford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada does not appear to have definitive answers into what caused the fatal airplane crash near Stratford Municipal Airport last August.

The collision, which involved a Grumman G-44 Widgeon, occurred on Aug. 23, 2022, and left the pilot as the lone casualty.

The TSB released its report on Thursday which provided some details into the crash involving a plane that had taken off from Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport earlier in the morning and was headed to Stratford for a routine inspection.

It says that at around 9:10 a.m., the plane was spotted flying to the airport in poor visibility conditions but then disappeared from the sight of the airport before the sound of the crash was heard a few seconds later.

Emergency officials were called to the site of the crash, which was about 1.3 nautical miles from the runway where it was to land.

The report does not provide definitive answers as to what caused the crash, saying that poor visibility and an aerodynamic stall may have played a part in the collision.

It notes that the “aircraft struck the ground in a nearly vertical attitude” and “the wings and flight controls were also damaged in the fire, which prevented verification of flight control continuity.”

The plane was not required to have a data recorder, and didn’t, which handicapped the efforts of investigators to determine exactly what caused the crash, according to the report.