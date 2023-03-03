City of Barrie gets perfect score for drinking water quality

Send this page to someone via email

There is no room for improvement when it comes to Barrie’s drinking water, with the Ministry of Environment giving the city a perfect score.

For another year, the city reports that the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for drinking water quality gave Barrie’s ringing water quality 100 per cent.

The rating will be published in the Ministry’s Chief Drinking Water Inspector’s Annual Report.

“We’re proud of the quality of our drinking water in Barrie,” said Bala Araniyasundaran, general manager of infrastructure.

“Our drinking water system is operated and maintained to the highest quality standards, and this perfect score is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our staff.”

The annual provincial inspection is a legislative requirement of all municipal drinking water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The primary focus of the inspection is to confirm compliance with the ministry’s legislation, as well as to evaluate conformance with ministry drinking water policies and guidelines, with which Barrie was found to be in full compliance.

The 2022 Drinking Water Report can be viewed on the Barrie.ca water website.