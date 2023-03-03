Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

City of Barrie gets perfect score for drinking water quality

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 9:43 am
Barrie drinking water gets perfect score. View image in full screen
Barrie drinking water gets perfect score. File Photo / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There is no room for improvement when it comes to Barrie’s drinking water, with the Ministry of Environment giving the city a perfect score.

For another year, the city reports that the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for drinking water quality gave Barrie’s ringing water quality 100 per cent.

The rating will be published in the Ministry’s Chief Drinking Water Inspector’s Annual Report.

“We’re proud of the quality of our drinking water in Barrie,” said Bala Araniyasundaran, general manager of infrastructure.

Trending Now

“Our drinking water system is operated and maintained to the highest quality standards, and this perfect score is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our staff.”

Read more: Fall River residents concerned about impact development could have on drinking water

Story continues below advertisement

The annual provincial inspection is a legislative requirement of all municipal drinking water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The primary focus of the inspection is to confirm compliance with the ministry’s legislation, as well as to evaluate conformance with ministry drinking water policies and guidelines, with which Barrie was found to be in full compliance.

The 2022 Drinking Water Report can be viewed on the Barrie.ca water website.

BarrieDrinking WaterBarrie OntarioMinistry of EnvironmentClean WaterConservation And ParksmecpDrinking Water ReportBarrie drinking waterdrinking water Barrie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers