Demolition of areas damaged in Welland condo construction site collapse expected in early March

The developer of a luxury condo project in Welland, Ont., is hoping for an early March demolition of areas affected in a recent partial collapse.

The City of Welland confirmed it has received an application from the builder at 350 Prince Charles Dr. for a partial demolition permit.

In the application, Evertrust Developments said the scope of work is “to eliminate overhead safety hazards” that appeared following the collapse at a south tower reported to the Ministry of Labour on Feb. 18.

“It is understood that the Ministry of Labour has permitted the builder to enter the site to complete the demolition of the affected areas,” chief building official Jack Tosta said in the city’s release.

“It is anticipated that demolition will begin on March 6.”

Last Sunday, Welland Fire Services made another visit to the site of the $55-million, five-storey, canal-front condominium development on Prince Charles Drive.

It followed up on calls from concerned residents who reported hearing another disturbance and said they witnessed more fragments detach from an already damaged area.

There were no injuries in either of the collapses, according to Welland Fire.

Developers have not been able to access the site since the initial collapse due to orders from the Ministry of Labour, whose officials were investigating the site.

Last week, the Ministry of Labour (MOL) confirmed it had deployed inspectors on five occasions to the site and issued a pair of orders to the developer amid consultations with the City of Welland.

“Once the MOL investigation is concluded, the city will review the findings and determine the next course of action,” Tosta said.

Evertrust says it has contacted buyers to update them on the issue, and does not expect the project will be significantly delayed as a result of the collapses.